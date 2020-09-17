St. Cloud Rox Announce New Field Manager

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox will have a new Field Manager when the season returns next year.

The organization announced Thursday David Bellamy will take over as Field Manager for the 2021 season.

Bellamy served as an Assistant Coach for the Rox the past two seasons.

I am deeply honored to be named the next Field Manager of the St. Cloud Rox. I thank everyone within the organization for making this day possible. I want to give a special thanks to Augie, who has been a great mentor to me over the last two years.

He replaces long time Field Manager Augie Rodriguez, who stepped down following this season to spend more time with his family. In his 8 seasons he's finished with a career record of 319-233, was Northwoods League Manger-of-the-Year in 2016 and led the team to a Northwoods League Championship in 2017.

The Rox will open their tenth season of Northwoods League baseball in 2021.