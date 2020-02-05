St. Cloud Police Looking for Robbery Suspects

ST. CLOUD -- Police are looking for a group of men suspected of robbing another man at gunpoint in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Police officers were called to the 1100 block of 4th Ave. S. Tuesday just after 7:00 p.m. According to the police report, a 24-year-old male victim was walking through a nearby parking lot when a car containing three or four men pulled up next to him. One man pointed a gun at the victim, got out of the car and grabbed his headphones. The victim then ran into a nearby business to call for help.

The suspects are described as black men, between 18 and 24-years-old, dressed in dark clothing and driving a dark-colored Ford Fusion with black rims.

Police have not located either the suspects or the vehicle. The investigation is active and being handled by officers from the police department's Campus Area Police Services (CAPS) unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers 1-800-255-1301.