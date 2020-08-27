St. Cloud Police Hosting School Supply Drive Thru Aug. 31

The St. Cloud Police Department is hosting a back to school supply drive for students in the St. Cloud area now through August 31.

The St. Cloud Area School District made an announcement on their Facebook page that you can help by bringing your donations to select drop off locations throughout the St. Cloud area.

St. Cloud Police Department is hosting a school supply drive to benefit St. Cloud Area School District 742 students for... Posted by St. Cloud Area School District 742 on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The St. Cloud Rotary Community Outpost is among several drop off locations. According to the Facebook post, "The Community Outpost team collaborates with residents, community groups businesses and St. Cloud State University, to assess Community needs; build and maintain relationships and improve access to needed health, wellness and other services."

Gold Cross Ambulance, CentraCare Health and Stearns County Social Services all have drop off locations for your convenience.

If you're wondering what school supplies you should donate, St. Cloud has published their annual school supply list for each grade level and school online.

Most commonly needed items throughout the district include; crayons, glue sticks, markers, dry erase markers, folders, pencils, 3 ring binders, notebooks, loose leaf lined paper, scissors, highlighters, glue, pens sticks and more.

Other less commonly donated items include; headphones, earbuds, masking tape, scientific calculator with a fraction key, note cards and planners.

Because of COVID-19 schools are in need of more masks, Clorox wipes, Kleenex and hand sanitizer.

The school supply items will be delivered to the District's main office in Waite Park on Monday, August 31.