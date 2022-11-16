St. Cloud Police Doing Southside Neighborhood Safety Walks

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Community Engagement officers will be going door to door to promote safety in some St. Cloud neighborhoods this week.

The St. Cloud Police Department, Landlord Task Force, COP House Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University are teaming up for a series of southside neighborhood safety walks.

Get our free mobile app

From 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, members of the St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Response Team, community healthcare and service providers, and members of SCSU’s Protect the Pack program will meet with residents to hear their concerns and promote awareness practices.

The walks are part of the Safe Streets Initiative and are intended to make St. Cloud neighborhoods safer and more secure.