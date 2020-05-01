St. Cloud Parking Meter Suspension Continues Through May 18th

ST. CLOUD -- With the governor extending his stay-at-home order, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis is following suit with meter parking.

Kleis says they will continue not enforcing meter parking through May 18th.

He says the extension is not meant to be viewed as an open invitation but rather to help those business owners and employees currently struggling.

We know businesses are shutter and because of that we don't want to add additional burdens on those businesses. The purpose of extending this suspension is to help those businesses in any small way that we can.

In addition, he says parking permit expiration dates have also been extend until May 18th.

While the meter parking restrictions remain temporarily lifted, Kleis says they will enforce handicap or fire lane parking.

The original extension was set to expire Friday.