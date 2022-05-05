St. Cloud Norsemen Hosting Aberdeen in Playoffs this Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Norsemen are at home this weekend for the next round of the playoffs.

They are hosting the Aberdeen Wings in the North American Hockey League Central Division Finals after beating Bismarck three games to two in the previous round.

Norsemen spokeswoman Ashley Chase says the team has been gaining a lot of fans during the playoffs.

We've had a lot of first-time folks come to these playoffs. $5 tickets, can't hurt to check it out. What we've heard from people is they can't believe how good the hockey is. We've got a roster right now with eight division one commits.

The first two games of the best-of-five series with Aberdeen are at the Municipal Athletic Complex with games at 7:00 p.m. both Friday and on Saturday. Tickets are just $5 with $2 Coors and Coors Lights.

The series shifts to Aberdeen for game three next weekend.

The winner of the series will advance to the final four of the 2022 NAHL Robertson Cup Playoffs.