St. Cloud National Guard Soldiers, Helicopters to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

ST. CLOUD - Some National Guard soldiers, and a couple of helicopters, based here in St. Cloud are being deployed to Texas to help with the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Governor Mark Dayton has approved sending 11 soldiers from Minnesota National Guard's 34th Combat Aviation Brigade to support the response efforts. The two Chinook helicopters will leave Friday from St. Cloud and head for Texas.

The soldiers will join guardsmen from across the country who are being activated in response to Hurricane Harvey.

They will stay as long as needed in order to help protect the lives and property of the residents impacted by the storm.

The latest on Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts:

As floodwaters recede, Houston officials have started turning their attention to finding temporary housing for those in shelters and getting enough gasoline for people to fill up cars.

Authorities on Thursday increased the toll of Harvey-related deaths to 39, and the Texas Department of Public Safety said more than 37,000 homes were heavily damaged and nearly 7,000 were destroyed.

About 325,000 people has already sought federal emergency aid, and FEMA officials said more than $57 million in individual assistance has been paid out thus far.

The greatest threat of damage shifted in recent days to a region near the Texas-Louisiana line. The city of Beaumont, Texas, lost water service when its main pump station was overwhelmed by the swollen Neches River.