St. Cloud Mayor Not Considering A New Mask Mandate

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is not expected to implement a mask requirement anytime soon.

We asked Mayor Dave Kleis about it and he responded back with a simple 'no'. So far in Minnesota, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington, and Duluth are all requiring everyone to wear a mask while in city facilities.

Additionally, the counties of Hennepin, Olmsted, and St. Louis are also recommending masks inside county facilities.

The Minnesota State University system - which includes St. Cloud State University and the St. Cloud Technical and Community College - has also reinstituted a mask requirement.

Several private companies like Target Corporation are also now requiring masks in its stores.

