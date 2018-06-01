St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Terroristic Threats, Stalking

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to charges of terroristic threats and stalking after sending over 100 messages to the mother of his child, and her mother.

Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Kenne was charged after an incident in early May. Officers were called out by the victim after she received over 100 Facebook messages between 4:45 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. According to the criminal complaint, the messages repeatedly called the victim a whore and said she deserved to die.

Over the same time period, the victim's mother also received messages from Kenne. The messages included sending a photo of the mother and her spouse saying "I'm going to take care of both in the photo, no child, no grandparents, let's let them die".

Kenne pleaded guilty to one count of felony terroristic threats, and one count of stalking. He will be sentenced on July 30.