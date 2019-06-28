St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty To Criminal Sexual Conduct

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Twenty-year-old Brady Christiansen pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Christiansen drove to the girl's house in Alabama last March and brought her back to a Waite Park Hotel. Lee County Sheriff's officials in Alabama contacted Waite Park Police about a runaway girl believed to be with Christiansen and that they were at the Asteria Inn.

Officers responded and made contact with Christiansen who said he was with his girlfriend. Officers interviewed the girl who said they had intercourse twice, once on the drive back and once in the hotel room.

According to investigators, Christiansen ultimately admitted to having sex with the girl, knowing she was 13 and admitting he knew it was wrong.

He will be sentenced on August 26th.