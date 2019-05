MONTICELLO -- A St. Cloud man was hurt after rolling his vehicle in Wright County Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. on I-94 near Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Kristopher Durand was heading west on I-94 when he rolled his vehicle into the median ditch, and hitting the cable barriers.

He was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.