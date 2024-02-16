St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash in Kandiyohi County

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi county.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 23 near New London.

Forty-one-year-old Carlos Cruz was driving east when his car left the road and crashed. Cruz was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Patrol says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

