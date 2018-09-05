St. Cloud Man Faces Drug Charges After Traffic Stop [VIDEO]

SAUK RAPIDS -- A St. Cloud man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in Benton County. The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. Monday on Golden Spike Road.

Sheriff Troy Heck says authorities noticed a vehicle driving with expired tabs and made a traffic stop. The driver, 61-year-old Virgil Pouliot of Gilman, told authorities he knew the tabs were expired and said he had trouble transferring the title to the vehicle.

While talking with Pouliot, the officer noticed the passenger, 48-year-old Gregory Borth , showcasing characteristics of using drugs.

A background check showed Borth had an active arrest warrant in Stearns County. He was arrested at the scene.

A search of Borth and his backpack found several drugs, small baggies believed to contain methamphetamine, and hypodermic needles.

He was taken to the Benton County Jail where he was booked on drug charges.

Pouliot was cited for expired tabs and failure to provide proof of insurance.