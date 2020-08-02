St. Cloud Man Drowns In Lake After Falling of Tube

BIG LAKE -- Authorities say a 24-year-old St. Cloud man drowned Saturday night after falling off a floating tube in Big Lake.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says the dive team was called in around 7:45 p.m. at the lake's swimming beach after a witness saw a man fall off a tube and go under the water.

Several people searched for the man but were unable to find it.

Brott says at around 9:30 p.m. the man, identified as Ashutosh Dahal in about 9-10 feet of water.