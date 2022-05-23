St. Cloud Looking to Buy 2nd Police Trailer Camera

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud police department wants to buy another trailer camera surveillance system. During Monday night's meeting, Police Chief Blair Anderson will ask the city council for approval of the purchase.

The current police trailer camera has been deployed 24 hours a day, seven days a week for almost a year. They say it has helped in a number of investigations and has been generally accepted by community members when deployed in their neighborhood.

The Mobile Pro System Commander 3400 has a 36-foot mast with multiple cameras.

The police department will pay for the new trailer with a $15,000 grant and money from forfeiture and abandoned property. The cost for the trailer is about $70,000.

Also on Monday night's city council agenda, the city wants to spend nearly $1 million to upgrade its network of surveillance camera systems. The city utilizes a number of disjointed systems to monitor and record video.

There are 487 cameras across nine different systems in various areas throughout the city. These systems vary in brand, technology, age, and capability. The city wants to replace the systems with one centralized system.

Funding would come from the city's American Rescue Plan Act money.