St. Cloud Location Closed, Now Last MN Location has Also Closed

Throughout the last two years, since the COVID pandemic, we have seen so many restaurants and businesses struggle or just flat out close. Brother's Bar and Grill in St. Cloud actually closed pre-pandemic, in 2018. But there was another location in Minneapolis, not too far from Target Center. This was the last location in Minnesota. It has now also closed.

This was announced on their Facebook page over the weekend. There wasn't much else of an explanation, but one can assume it's because of everything that the hospitality industry has been going through for the last two years. And if you happened to be a business that was already struggling, then there was really not much hope.

It is with disappointment that Brothers Bar & Grill has closed its doors. To our many past employees and terrific... Posted by Brothers Bar & Grill Minneapolis on Monday, May 16, 2022

This was a place that was around for awhile and it's sad to see it disappear. The Minneapolis location was convenient with it being so close to Target Center. It was a great place to "pre-game" before going to an event.

There are still locations in Wisconsin. There is also a Brother's Bar and Grill in Rochester, but from what I can tell, that location is not affiliated with the chain mentioned above.

