St. Cloud Lifts Winter Parking Restrictions

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis has lifted winter parking restrictions effective immediately.

The announcement was made during his daily updates on COVID-19. Kleis says with so many people staying home it wasn't necessary to continue to enforce the rule, which was set to expire at the end of the month.

In addition, St. Cloud Health Director Matt O'Brien says their office has been following up with resident complaints regarding the new state executive orders. He says so far they've responded to roughly 40 complaints and have given only three violations.

He says if you wish to report a complaint you can call 320-255-7214.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis will continue to provide daily COVID-19 response updates Monday through Friday at 3:10 p.m.

