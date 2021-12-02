St. Cloud Holds Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- It was a festival atmosphere in front of the River's Edge Convention center in downtown St. Cloud Thursday evening.

The city held its annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

The evening included several Christmas songs from the Minnesota Center Chorale, as well as a few solo artists.

Hot chocolate, hot apple cider and cookies were also available.

A crowd gathered to hear the music and watch Santa Kleis flip the switch and light the tree at about 5:45 p.m.

The tree will be lit throughout the holiday season.

