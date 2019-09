ST. CLOUD -- An event will be held in St. Cloud Wednesday night to honor the 18th anniversary September 11th.

The annual "A Day to Remember" community commemoration will start at 5:00 p.m. on the front steps of the St. Cloud Police Department located at 101 11th Avenue North.

Local National Guard members and veterans, as well as police and fire department members and city officials, will be a part of the program.

The event is open to the public.