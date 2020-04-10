St. Cloud Getting $370K Federal Grant to Help Homeless Population

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud is getting nearly $371,000 in emergency funding to help our homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Dave Kleis says he received word on Wednesday that the city has qualified for the additional Community Development Block Grant funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says 60 percent -- or $218,000 -- needs to be used in the first month. The money will be allocated to a variety of organizations.

Place of Hope receiving two allocations. First, we have a capacity issue we need to create more beds and more space for people social distancing, so there's an allocation to make improvements to the 4th floor, and then there's also an allocation for their community meal service program.

Glaesman says they're recommending other organizations like Anna Marie's, Salvation Army, and Catholic Charities also receive funding.

The recommendations need to be approved by the St. Cloud City Council during their meeting on Monday night.

The remaining 40 percent of the money can be spent in the second month.

Cities with a population of more than 50,000 people can qualify for Community Development Block Grant dollars.

