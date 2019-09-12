St. Cloud Couple Launching Flavored Pretzel Product Line

ST. CLOUD -- Locally made spicy flavored pretzels. St. Cloud's Becky and Randy Tenvoorde have launched a new business called Firesticks Pretzels.

Becky says she has been making one version of the flavored snack for friends and family for about 15 years now, and two years ago they decided to start selling them.

They've come up with six varieties to start with: regular, lime, curry, Minnesota mild, bloody mary, and white cheddar. A seventh option, spicy dill, will be coming soon.

The Tenvoordes have been test marketing their product at local breweries with tastings at Beaver Island and Pantown this week.

Becky says they're hoping to sell their pretzels in a variety of locations.

Online, grocery stores, convenience stores, resorts, small bars, wherever they are looking for their favorite snack.

Becky and Randy Tenvoorde say they are looking to start selling their Firesticks Pretzels by the end of this year or early next year.