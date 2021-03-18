St. Cloud Council to Vote on Demo, Renovation of former Tech

ST. CLOUD -- The plan to demolish part of the old St. Cloud Technical High School and renovate it into a City Hall could get final approval on Monday.

During their regular meeting, the city council is expected to vote on awarding bids for demolition, abatement, and renovation.

The city received bids for the work in May of last year, but the bids were rejected given the uncertainty associated with the coronavirus. The bid packages were reissued in February of this year.

Base bids for the work are just over $9.9 million, and a number of recommended project alternates could increase the project cost to over $10.3 million.

Back in 2018 the school district and the city entered into a letter of intent to transfer ownership of Technical High School and its Media Services property.

