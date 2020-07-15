St. Cloud City Council to Vote On Face Mask Requirement

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud could become the next Minnesota city to require face masks in public. The item will be up for a vote during this Monday's city council meeting.

Councilmember George Hontos introduced the item at the July 6th council meeting and the council voted five to two to place it on the next council agenda.

The emergency ordinance would require face coverings for indoor public places. Indoor public places would include retail stores, government buildings, recreational facilities, etc.

Some exceptions would include kids under five years old, people who can't wear a mask for medical reasons, people who have trouble breathing, restaurant or bar customers who are eating or drinking, or workers who are in an area of a business that is not open to customers.

Violations could result in the issuance of a warning, or a fine of $250.

It will take a five-sevenths majority of the city council to pass the ordinance and for it to go into effect. The council has the option to approve the agenda item, amend it, deny it, or table it.

A number of Minnesota cities including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Mankato, Edina, Excelsior, and Minnetonka have already passed similar ordinances.