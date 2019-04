ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud city crews will be picking up Christmas trees the next two Mondays.

You need to attach a clear city yard waste bag -- or green garbage bag -- to the tree, remove all decorations, and place the tree in the normal garbage collection area by 6:00 a.m. one of the next two Mondays.

Wreaths are not accepted because they contain wire.

If you have any questions, contact the St. Cloud Public Works Department.