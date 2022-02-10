St. Cloud Chipotle Will Likely Raise Prices Again This Year

Love me some yummy Chipotle burrito bowls. But, looks like your burrito or burrito bowl (bol) might be costing you a bit more very soon. Chipotle has made the statement that they may have to increase pricing on their menu items in the very near future.

If you are thinking that they just did that, you are correct. They did do that last year, and at that time they mentioned that they had to do that due to the cost of food and needing to increase worker salaries. Now, they are planning to do that again due to... the same thing?

But keep in mind that they are not hurting for business. They are not in trouble financially. In fact they did very well this past year.

According to the Wall Street Journal:

Also, keep in mind that this is as a whole. There are some areas where business hasn't been as good as it has been in other places. They have had to limit hours in some markets because of worker shortage and other factors.

So, at least the positive is that if you are looking for a job at Chipotle, the pay an recruitment process should be pretty good.

This price increase is also happening at your neighborhood Starbucks and McDonald's as well as some other chain fast food restaurants and coffee shops.

