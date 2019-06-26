St. Cloud Business Raises Tallest Flagpole in Town [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- A record was broken in St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon. Ryan Electric installed a flag pole that is now the tallest in the area.

Owner Ryan Mulliner says it has been his dream to have a flag pole for years, and now has one just in time for the 4th of July.

I've always wanted a flag. I'm very patriotic. It felt like it was the right time. A lot of things are going on in the country. Everybody should be proud to be an American. I feel we're very lucky to live here and be afforded the opportunities we are because of where we live.

The pole stands at 100 feet tall. It boasts a flag that is 38 by 20 and took around 40 minutes to install.

Mulliner says the size was a bit of a happy accident.

I actually ordered an 80-foot pole and somebody had canceled a 100-foot flagpole order the week before I wanted the 80-footer. So in a time crunch to get it up before the fourth of July, Tim (Coil's Flags and Flagpoles) agreed to sell me the 100-foot flagpole at the 80-foot price.

Ryan Electric has been in business since 2000, and at the location off of Roosevelt Road for the last nine years.