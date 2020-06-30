St. Cloud Auto Dealership Worker Hurt in Workplace Accident

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud Auto Dealership employee was taken to the hospital after being pinned by a vehicle.

The incident happened around 4:15 Monday afternoon in the 3600 block of West St. Germain.

Police say 19-year-old Syed Aziz, of St. Cloud, was getting his car looked at for a mechanical problem by an employee of the business. Aziz started the vehicle, which was a manual transmission vehicle that was still in gear.

Once started, police say the vehicle lurched forward pinning the employee, identified as 37-year-old Keith Novak of Oak Park, between the car and the business.

Novak was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.