St. Cloud Area Sluggers Come Up Short at State Tournament

CHANHASSEN -- The 2022 Minnesota State High School League CI Adapted Softball Tournament has come to a close for a central Minnesota team.

It was a tournament of upsets, as the St. Cloud Area Sluggers entered the competition with the 2N seed, but fell in the opening round 20-17 to 3S Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee.

Get our free mobile app

In the consolation semifinal, St. Cloud fell 11-4 to 1N North Suburban who was eliminated by 4S New Prague in round one. Both teams finished the season 7-1. St. Cloud’s lone loss came at the hands of North Suburban in May.

The Sluggers won back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018. The tournament was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID.

The St. Cloud Area Sluggers team is made up of students from Apollo High School, Sartell High School, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, and Tech High School.

Minnesota's Most Expensive AirBnB is $4,000 a Night