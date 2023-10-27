St. Cloud Area Prep Football Preview – Saturday, October 28th
The high school football section playoffs will hold their semifinal round matchups on Saturday in chilly conditions throughout central Minnesota. Here is a look at the matchups for the weekend.
SECTION 7AAAAA
#3 ELK RIVER (3-6) @ #2 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE (6-2) - 1 PM
The Storm had to wait out a, well, storm to defeat Elk River in week five. Sauk Rapids-Rice ended up winning a 30-28 game after a postponement on Friday night led to an 11 a.m. resumption the next day.
#4 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI (4-5) @ #1 ANDOVER (7-1) - 1 PM
Andover doubled up Cambridge-Isanti 42-21 in their week three matchup this season in Cambridge.
The winners will meet Friday, November 3rd at the stadium of the high seed (no neutral site).
SECTION 5AA
#5 ROYALTON (3-6) @ #1 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (8-0) - 2 PM
Eden Valley-Watkins beat Royalton 42-6 in week five. The Royals entered the playoffs with a 2-6 record but topped Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in the quarterfinals.
#3 HOLDINGFORD (6-3) @ #2 KIMBALL (6-2) - 2 PM
The Huskers lost a 30-28 heartbreaker at home to Kimball in week six. Kimball shook off a week eight drubbing by Eden Valley-Watkins to beat Paynesville 40-14 in the quarterfinal round.
The winners of this matchup will meet at St. John's University Friday night.
SECTION 8AAAA
#4 PRINCETON (7-2) @ #1 BECKER (8-0) - 1 PM
These two teams did not play during the regular season. Princeton ran its record to 7-2 on the season with a quarterfinal win over Little Falls last week, while Becker had a first-round bye.
#3 ROCORI (6-2) @ #2 DETROIT LAKES (7-1) - 1 PM
The Spartans lost 27-25 in Detroit Lakes in week one. Each team had a first-round bye in 8AAAA.
The winners will meet Friday night in either Monticello or Alexandria, depending on who is playing.
SECTION 5AAA
#5 CATHEDRAL (4-5) @ #1 ANNANDALE (8-0) - 5 PM
The two teams did not meet in the regular season. Cathedral beat Milaca 25-7 in the quarterfinals, while Annnandale had a bye.
#3 MORA (4-5) @ #2 FOLEY (5-4) - 2 PM
The Falcons and Mustangs did not play during the regular season. The Mustangs beat Apollo 58-40 in a wild quarterfinal matchup.