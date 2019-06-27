St. Cloud Announces 2019 Rock On Award Winners

ST. CLOUD -- With the Granite City Days celebration in full swing, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis has announced the 2019 Rock On Award winners.

This year the big honors go to WACOSA, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota, and the African American Male Forum.

WACOSA has been providing people with disabilities opportunities to work and volunteer in the community since 1963 and currently serves over 650 local adults.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is celebrating their 50th year of pairing youth ages five through 21 in five area counties with adult mentors.

The African American Male Forum was founded in 1996 and sponsors activities and programs for families, youth, and the St. Cloud community.