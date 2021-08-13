St. Cloud and Sartell in VFW State Final Four

St. Cloud outscored Owatonna 14-7 Friday night in an elimination game at the VFW State tournament in Austin, Minnesota. St. Cloud lost their first game Thursday to Elk River 7-6 but has battled back with 3 straight wins in elimination games. St. Cloud joins Sartell in the final four Saturday. St. Cloud will play at 1:30 Saturday against Grand Rapids. Sartell will play the first game at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

The tournament is double elimination and will continue through Sunday.

