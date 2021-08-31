St. Cloud Alzheimer’s Walk at Lake George in September

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is inviting everyone to come out for the Walk to End Alzheimer's event.

It will be held at the Lake George Municipal Complex on Saturday, September 25th with check-in at 9:00 a.m. and the opening ceremonies at 10:00 a.m.

You can also choose to use the official mobile app and walk in your neighborhood.

Registration is free, but participants are encouraged to help raise money toward the Alzheimer's Association's goal of $95,000.

More than 6-million Americans are living with Alzheimer's Disease and more than 99,000 of those are Minnesotans.

To register and to learn more, visit the St. Cloud Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

