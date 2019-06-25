St. Cloud Airport Awarded $1-Million Grant to Complete Project

ST. CLOUD -- The second allotment of Airport Improvement Grants from the Federal Aviation Administration will allow St. Cloud Regional Airport to complete a hangar development project.

The FAA has awarded the St. Cloud Airport $1-million to complete phase two of the project.

Airport Director Bill Towle says they are at full capacity and have no storage space left for private airplanes. He says this project will create space for up to three large hangars and five medium-sized hangars. But, Towle says they will lease the lots and it's up to the private party to build their own hangar.

Towle says airplane storage can greatly benefit airports through lease payments, fuel purchases and increased eligibility for future FAA grants.

The $1-million grant will be used to complete a taxiway and site prep. Towle says the lots should be ready for lease by the fall.