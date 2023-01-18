Squint or Mint? Check Out This ‘Unique’ Car For Sale In Central Minnesota

If the ladies don't find you handsome, they certainly will find you handy with this rig. The 1999 Pontiac Grand Am listed for sale through Facebook Marketplace is truly a one-of-a-kind vehicle, that boasts an option never before seen on a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am, a 'Silverado package'.

It's really hard to decide where to start with this unique vehicle, so why not start with the description? (note a part of the description would be considered NSFW, so please use discretion with who you share it with)

"Minty one of a kind grand am, it’s the Silverado package with the tow mirrors so you can see the car that’s three cars back, cab lights, and brush guard on the front so you can push all the bitches out of the way when they come running. it’s got a 20in light bar on the front of it so you can speed up when you see a deer in the distance. it’s also got some great winter tires wrapped around the steely rims that are probably around 3/4 of there life left in them. also has a aftermarket radio in it. the gas gauge doesn’t work but it runs and drives like a tops."

You could take this prize home for just $2,500!

The vehicle is listed for sale by Kyle Caughey and the location of the vehicle appears to be Pierz.

