Spring Is Almost Here: Garden Education Day 2020 Is Coming
Katie Drewitz, Extension Educator from the University of Minnesota, will be joining me on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" today at 10:15 am.
Spring is right around the corner, and Katie will have all the details on how we should be preparing for warmer weather.
GARDEN EDUCATION DAY 2020
Katie also wanted to remind everyone about an upcoming event happening March 7th.
8 am - 2:45 pm
Gorecki Conference Center
College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph MN
SESSIONS
The days events include:
General session: "University of MN Top Performing Annuals" by University of Minnesota Horticulture Scientist, Steve Poppe.
There will be 14 sessions for you to select from which include:
- landscape design
- daylilies, vegetables
- healthy gardens
- insects
- lawn care
- container gardening
- gardening in MN climates
HANDS ON SESSIONS
- Build your own Kokedama
- Make a Succulent Book Planter
- Make a Wild Bee House
The Sauk River Watershed will be doing free water testing for nitrates at their vendor booth.
To register for this event, click HERE now.