Spring Is Almost Here: Garden Education Day 2020 Is Coming

Katie Drewitz, Extension Educator from the University of Minnesota, will be joining me on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" today at 10:15 am.

Spring is right around the corner, and Katie will have all the details on how we should be preparing for warmer weather.

GARDEN EDUCATION DAY 2020

Katie also wanted to remind everyone about an upcoming event happening March 7th.

Garden Education Day 2020

8 am - 2:45 pm

Gorecki Conference Center

College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph MN

SESSIONS

The days events include:

General session: "University of MN Top Performing Annuals" by University of Minnesota Horticulture Scientist, Steve Poppe.

There will be 14 sessions for you to select from which include:

landscape design

daylilies, vegetables

healthy gardens

insects

lawn care

container gardening

gardening in MN climates

HANDS ON SESSIONS

Build your own Kokedama

Make a Succulent Book Planter

Make a Wild Bee House

The Sauk River Watershed will be doing free water testing for nitrates at their vendor booth.

To register for this event, click HERE now.

