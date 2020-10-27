Spectrum Opens New Waite Park Store

WAITE PARK -- Spectrum has a new location in Waite Park. The store officially opened Tuesday inside the Marketplace Mall at 110 2nd Street South.

Pattie Eliason is the Senior Vice President of Spectrum Stores and Retail. She says the new location provides a safe, and convenient option for customers to add or manage their Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile or Voice services.

Eliason says the store will also adhere to all the local and state health and safety guidelines.

The Waite Park Spectrum store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5:00 p.m.