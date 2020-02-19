Spectacular Show Coming This Saturday To St. Joseph [WATCH][LISTEN]
BREATHTAKING SHOWS BROUGHT TO CENTRAL MINNESOTA
Tanya Gertz, The Executive Director of St. Johns & St. Ben's stopped by to tell me about the incredible show that's coming up this weekend.
GOLDEN DRAGONS ACROBATS THIS WEEKEND
The Golden Dragons Acrobats are award winning acrobats, with spectacular costumes, dance, talent and breathtaking beauty.
You can get a glimpse of what they do watching the video below.
SRO Artists, Inc./Youtube
Listen to the interview with St. Ben & St. John's Executive Director Tanya Gertz on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" by clicking the play button below.