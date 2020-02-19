BREATHTAKING SHOWS BROUGHT TO CENTRAL MINNESOTA

Tanya Gertz, The Executive Director of St. Johns & St. Ben's stopped by to tell me about the incredible show that's coming up this weekend.

GOLDEN DRAGONS ACROBATS THIS WEEKEND

The Golden Dragons Acrobats are award winning acrobats, with spectacular costumes, dance, talent and breathtaking beauty.

You can get a glimpse of what they do watching the video below.

SRO Artists, Inc./Youtube

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the interview with St. Ben & St. John's Executive Director Tanya Gertz on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" by clicking the play button below.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day. Email *