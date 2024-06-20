Special Events To Enjoy At St. Cloud Area Farmers Market in 2024

One of the simple joys of summer is heading to a farmer's market, buying some fresh-off-the-farm produce or flowers, sample some baked goods or pick up some unique handcrafted products. And it's literally something I could do every Saturday morning during the summer.

The St. Cloud Area Farmers Market sees me. And I'd like to think that's why they've created five special events for the summer of 2024.

JUNE 22

Sampling Day

Sample items from at least six different vendors from 9-11 am. That includes pickles, iced tea, organic whole wheat sourdough, jalapeno cheddar batard, strawberry/jalapeno jam, raspberry jalapeno jam, romaine, sugar snap peas, strawberry cream cheese scones, brown butter cookies, jalapeno and cheddar sourdough bread and various jams. Grab a coffee and gnosh your way through the morning.

JUNE 29

Rise, Stretch and Shine at the Market

How about a nice movement session to get the blood flowing on a Saturday morning? You can get a one hour yoga/ballet/dance-based movement class for $15 if you pre-register. $20 if you drop-in on the day of. Register on line.

JULY 6

Red, White and YOU Day!

Vote for which vendor you believe is most celebratory of Red, White and Blue! My guess? I have a feeling there WILL be lots of flags...

JULY 13

Chalk Art Competition Day!

This one's intriguing. You can register the day of at the Information Tent. You could win $25 of market bucks.

JULY 20

Cooking Demonstration

Details -- to be annnounced.