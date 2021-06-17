Southern Minnesota Has Some Great Travel Destinations [PODCAST]

Northern Minnesota isn't the only place to travel in the state this summer. Explore Minnesota's Alyssa Hayes joined me on WJON today. We talked about some southern Minnesota destinations to check out. New Ulm has a number of attractions including Hermann the German. The 102-foot monument features Hermann who helped liberate Germany from Roman rule in 9 A.D. Other features in New Ulm include Schells Brewery. Schells is the oldest brewery in Minnesota and 2nd oldest family operated brewery in the United States.

Other southern Minnesota destinations include Minneopa State Park just outside Mankato. The park includes 330 acres of park land and features 1 of 2 Bison herds in the state. Blue Earth is the home to the Jolly Green Giant. A 55-foot tall statue of the Jolly Green Giant exists there along with a museum. Speaking of museums, Austin, Minnesota is the home of the Spam museum. There is a gift shop and interactive exhibits to see and take part in. The world's largest boot is in Red Wing, Minnesota. The boot is 20 feet tall. Another destination is the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minnesota. Live eagles can be viewed there along with a life sized replica of an eagle's nest.

Alyssa Hayes says southern Minnesota has so many unique destinations and summer festivals for people to visit. Learn more about this southern Minnesota destinations at exploreminnesota.com. Alyssa Hayes joins me every other Thursday at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.

