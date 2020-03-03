Souhan; Wild Won the Granlund/Fiala Trade [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild are just 1 point back of Nashville for the last wildcard spot in the Western Conference. The Wild host Nashville at 7 p.m. tonight, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:45. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild won the trade that brought Kevin Fiala to Minnesota from Nashville.

The Gopher men's basketball team has lost a host of close games in the last month with many coming down to free throws. Jim talks about some of the reasons why Minnesota lost those games and if Richard Pitino is at fault.

Miguel Sano is learning to play first place this spring. Jim expects Miguel to become a solid defensive first baseman based on past players who were taught the position by Tom Kelly.