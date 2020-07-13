Souhan; Wild Set to Start Playoffs August 2nd [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild will start their best of 5 series against Vancouver August 2 in Edmonton. The Wild start camp today in St. Paul but many of the players have been skating and getting ready for the return for weeks now. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Wild will need to leave for Edmonton soon and he likes the plan the NHL has put in place. Souhan says playing games in Canada is a good idea because Edmonton has many hockey rinks and Canada doesn't have as many cases of Covid-19.

The Twins continue with summer camp this week. Jim says the Twins are expected to drive to Chicago next week and one of the reasons to play teams within their division and National League Central teams is to reduce air travel.

The Washington football team has announced they are changing their name from the Redskins to something else. Washington has reportedly picked a new name but hasn't revealed due to copyright concerns. Jim says it's about time Washington does away with the Redskins nickname. He says pressure from FedEx and Nike contributed to owner Daniel Snyder making this move.

The Minnesota Lynx are getting set for their season to start later this month in Florida. Jim says Rachel Banham will be in the mix for minutes at the point guard spot. He also expects Odyssey Sims will get minutes at the position but she is better suited to play the 2-guard spot.

The Gopher basketball team has been listed as a finalist for Minnehaha Center Chet Holmgren. The 5-star, soon to be high school senior, has narrowed his college choice to 7 including the Gophers. Jim says the Gophers have a shot has Holmgren. He says Daniel Oturu and Amir Coffey leaving early doesn't hurt their chances.