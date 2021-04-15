Souhan; Wild Have a Bright Future [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild posted a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes Wednesday afternoon. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the improved young talent on this year's roster can be traced by to former General Managers Chuck Fletcher for identifying Kirill Kaprizov and Paul Fenton for trading for Kevin Fiala. Jim says this team is built to be good beyond this season and has a chance to be a solid NHL team for years to come.

The Twins were swept in a doubleheader Wednesday by the Boston Red Sox at Target Field. Jim says the hitting just hasn't been there. He says playing without Byron Buxton and Andrelton Simmons hurt their lineup yesterday. He says the pitching wasn't bad from Kenta Maeda and Jose Berrios but they just weren't good enough against what has become a hot Red Sox team. Jim says the Twins may decide to rest Buxton and Josh Donaldson today to avoid injury due to the cold and wet conditions expected at Target Field today. The Twins open a 3-game series in Anaheim Friday night.

The Twins called up outfielder Alex Kirilloff to be their 27th man for the doubleheader Wednesday. Jim says the Twins may chose to bring him up and send him down at different points this season depending on need and performance. He says this does effect his service time.

The Vikings are expecting Defensive Tackle Michael Pierce back this season. Pierce chose not to play last season due to Covid-19. Souhan says Pierce will immediately help their run defense which struggled mightily last season.

