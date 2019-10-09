Souhan; What Free Agents Will Return for the Twins? [PODCAST]

The Twins have a host of players who are now free agents and the front office has some decisions to make as to who will be returning. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan and I talked about this today on WJON. The list includes pitchers Jake Odorizzi, Kyle Gibson, Michael Pineda, Sergio Romo, and Martin Perez, catcher Jason Castro, 2nd baseman Jonathan Schoop, first baseman C.J. Cron, and designated hitter Nelson Cruz. Listen below.

Multiple reports today indicate the Twins will pick up the club options on Nelson Cruz meaning he'll return in 2020. Martin Perez also has a club option.

Dalvin Cook is playing like a MVP but because how great Christian McCaffrey is playing he may need to settle for 2nd place in the voting.

The Timberwolves started the preseason last night with a loss at Phoenix. Jim discussed the rotation and where rookie Jaret Culver fits in.