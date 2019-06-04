Souhan; Warren Takes Big Ten Commissioner Job [PODCAST]

The Big Ten is introducing former Minnesota Vikings Executive Kevin Warren as their new Commissioner. He replaces longtime commissioner Jim Delany. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings are big shoes to fill with Warren's departure.

The Twins start a 3-game series at Cleveland tonight. The Major League draft began yesterday. The Twins selected 3 players including Keoni Cavaco from Eastlake High School in California in the first round. Jim says it's hard to evaluate players that will take years to make it to the major leagues.