Souhan; Vikings Would Love Take a Tackle [PODCAST]

The Vikings have picks #22 and #25 in the first round of next week's NFL draft. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings would love to see one of the top 4 or 5 left tackles fall to them at #22 in the draft but have Riley Reiff as a backup plan.

Fox Sports North is replaying the Timberwolves Game 7 win over Sacramento in the 2004 Western Conference Semifinals. Jim Souhan says Kevin Garnett was a great offensive and defensive players and stands above all others as the best player in franchise history.