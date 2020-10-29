Souhan; Vikings Short on Healthy Corners [PODCAST]

The Vikings have a shortage of healthy cornerbacks heading into Sunday's game at Green Bay. Rookie Cameron Dantzler was placed on the Covid-19/reserve list, and both Mike Hughes and Holton Hill are battling injuries and may not play Sunday. Jim Souhan says starter Jeff Gladney may be the only healthy regular in the rotation. He says the Vikings added a pair of corners to their active roster with the signing of Chris Jones and promotion of Mark Fields II from the practice squad. Jim says he's not sure if the Vikings will double team Davante Adams or ask Jeff Gladney follow him around all day.

The Twins chose to not pick up the option on relief pitcher Sergio Romo. Jim says the Twins could still bring him back. Jim says the Twins could also look to sign a free agent power arm like Liam Hendricks, or Kirby Yates. Jim thinks the Twins will bring back Trevor May. He says the Twins are unlikely to sign one of the top free agent starting pitchers but could be looking to sign a player of the same level as Jake Odorizzi. Trevor Bauer and Charlie Morton are the top available free agent starting pitchers.

