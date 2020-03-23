Souhan; Vikings Like Corners Hughes and Hill [PODCAST]

The Vikings added defensive lineman Michael Pierce last week but have lost 3 cornerbacks during the off-season. Xavier Rhodes was released, and both Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander signed free agent deals with the Bengals. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings like young corners Holton Hill and Mike Hughes.

Jim doesn't expect the NBA or the NHL to play again this season and isn't sure Major League Baseball will even play. Jim thinks the June 1 start date for MLB is optimistic.

The Summer Olympics are likely to be cancelled or postponed until next year. Jim thinks that is what the IOC needs to do.