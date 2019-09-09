Souhan; Vikings Light Up Falcons on the Ground [PODCAST]

The Vikings talked all offseason about getting back to running the ball more and for at least 1 week they lived up to those expectations in their 28-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON Monday. He said the game flow allowed them to only throw the ball 10 times and he thinks the Vikings would like to run the ball about 55% of the time going forward. Listen to the conversation below.

The Patriots were impressive Sunday night and the Lions gave away a win Sunday. Jim comments on both games.

The Twins won only 1 of 3 games against Cleveland over the weekend. The injuries are starting to mount. Jim talks about injuries to Max Kepler, Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano, Nelson Cruz, and Marwin Gonzalez. He also discusses the 60-game PED suspension of starting pitcher Michael Pineda.