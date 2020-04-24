Souhan; Vikings Did Well With 1st Round Picks [PODCAST]

The Vikings selected receiver Justin Jefferson from LSU at #22 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night before trading back to #31 to select cornerback Jeff Gladney from TCU. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thought the Vikings did the best they could have getting value at both spots with those players.

The Vikings added 2 more picks by trading back from #25 to #31 with San Francisco. The Vikings have 12 picks in the remaining 2 days of the draft including 3 picks in tonight's 2nd and 3rd rounds. The draft resumes at 6 p.m. (CT) tonight.