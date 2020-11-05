Souhan; Vikings Could Face Lions Without Their Top QB [PODCAST]

The Vikings host Detroit Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11:00 a.m. The Lions starting quarterback Mathew Stafford was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list by the Lions Wednesday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Stafford won't be practicing with the Lions this week and will need a series of negative Covid-19 tests to be allowed to play in Sunday's game. Souhan says it would be a big advantage for the Vikings to face the Lions without their top quarterback and top receiver. Kenny Golladay (hip) won't play Sunday for Detroit.

The Vikings are 2-5 and are an unlikely team to make the playoffs. Jim says there is a path for the Vikings to get back into the playoff hunt. He says the schedule isn't that tough with a pair of games against the Bears and Lions apiece, and matchups with Dallas, Jacksonville and Carolina. Jim says the Vikings likely need to pull off an upset at Chicago, New Orleans or Tampa Bay to get to 9-7 and make the playoffs. Jim says 8-8 could be good enough this season.

The Gopher football team is looking for their first win of the season Saturday at Illinois. Jim says P.J. Fleck has shown in his time with the Gophers to be good at developing receivers. He says freshman Daniel Jackson could be the next receiver to develop at a high level. Tyler Johnson is playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Rashod Bateman is expected to be drafted in the first round in April.